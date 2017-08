Jan 27 (Reuters) - Astoria Financial Corp :

* Astoria Financial Corporation announces retirement of Gerard Keegan

* Astoria Financial Corp - Gerard Keegan, COO of Astoria Financial Corp, Astoria Bank will be retiring as an executive officer of both organizations

* Astoria Financial Corp - Keegan will continue to serve as a director on boards of both Astoria and the bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: