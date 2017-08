Jan 27 (Reuters) - Zumtobel Group AG :

* To build new luminaire production plant in Serbia

* Production to start in 2018/19 financial year

* To invest up to 30 million euros ($32.13 million) in next two and a half financial years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9336 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)