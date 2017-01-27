BRIEF-S&P revises Turkey sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable

Jan 27 (Reuters) - S&P Global Ratings:

* S&P revises Turkey sovereign credit outlook down to negative from stable; current rating is BB

* Negative outlook reflects risks to economy from policy constraints, rising inflation, exchange rate, balance-of-payments pressures

* Foresee general government's interest burden at about 6 pct of revenues, net general government debt at about 23 pct of GDP over 2017-2020

* Monetary policy response to currency, inflationary pressures of Turkey's central bank may prove "insufficient to anchor inflation-targeting regime"

* Further increases in prices of oil, other energy products could accentuate any slowdown, given Turkey's large net energy import bill

* domestic tensions also remain following the detention, suspension, or dismissal of more than 100,000 individuals

* Turkey's external position remains key weakness for ratings owing to net external liability position, related high external financing needs Source text (bit.ly/2etpzXo)