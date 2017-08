Jan 27 (Reuters) - Credit Agricole du Morbihan SC :

* FY gross operating profit (social) 74.1 million euros versus 84.3 million euros ($90.13 million) year ago

* FY net banking income (social) 205.2 million euros versus 210.7 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated net income 42.7 million euros versus 57.1 million euros year ago

* The cost of risk amounted to 22.1 million euros in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)