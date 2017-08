Jan 27 (Reuters) - Cincinnati Financial Corp

* CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS DECLARED A 50-CENTS-PER-SHARE REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* CINCINNATI FINANCIAL - 50-CENTS-PER-SHARE REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND, UP FROM PREVIOUS 48-CENTS-PER-SHARE DIVIDEND PAID ON JANUARY 17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: