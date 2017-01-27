FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 27, 2017 / 9:28 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Fitch affirms Spain at 'BBB+', outlook stable

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Fitch

* Affirms Spain at 'BBB+'; outlook stable

* Fitch on Spain says expects general government debt will be flat in 2016

* Fitch on Spain: Says forecasts a moderation in GDP growth to 2.5% in 2017 and 1.9% in 2018

* Fitch on Spain: Says forecast a gradual reduction in general government debt over medium term, from 99.1% in 2017 to 93.3% in 2025

* Fitch: Estimate Spain's current account surplus has increased to close to 1.9% of GDP in 2016 from 1.4% in 2015

* Fitch on Spain: Forecasts moderation in GDP growth to 2.5% in 2017, 1.9% in 2018 as spare capacity in economy absorbed, Brexit has some dampening effect Source text for Eikon:

