7 months ago
#Market News
January 27, 2017 / 10:53 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Peabody Energy, P&L Receivables Co obtained commitment letter from PNC Bank, National Association

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* On Jan 27, co, P&L receivables company, llc obtained commitment letter from PNC Bank, National Association

* Outside termination date for commitment letter is May 1, 2017 - SEC filing

* PNC agreed to amend securitization facility evidenced by fifth amended receivables purchase agreement, dated as of March 25, 2016

* Peabody Energy Corp says fifth amended and restated receivables purchase agreement increases purchase limit to an amount not to exceed $250 million

* Peabody Energy - on January 27 debtors filed a motion with bankruptcy court seeking authorization to enter into and perform under commitment letter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

