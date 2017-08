BRIEF-CRCAM Languedoc FY net profit down at 159.8 million euros

Jan 27 (Reuters) - CRCAM Languedoc SC :

* FY net banking income (on individual basis) 576.9 million euros versus 581.8 million euros ($621.89 million) year ago

* FY gross operating profit (on individual basis) 278.8 million euros versus 289.2 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated net profit 159.8 million euros versus 170.3 million euros year ago

* Full Basel 3 ratio at Sept 30, 2016 of 17.2 percent

* Cost of risk at Dec 31, 2016 was 26.3 million euros, down 27.6 percent versus year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9355 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)