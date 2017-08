Jan 27 (Reuters) - KBC Ancora CVA :

* H1 recurring financial profit 68.2 million euros ($72.91 million) versus loss of 9.4 million euros year ago

* H1 result after tax 67.2 million euros versus loss of 10.5 million euros year ago

* Intends to distribute its recurring result, after reconciliation of the loss carried forward of 20.2 million euros and addition to legal reserve, as interim dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9354 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)