Jan 27 (Reuters) - Gordmans Stores Inc

* GORDMANS ANNOUNCES CONSOLIDATION OF WORKFORCE

* "CONSOLIDATION AND STREAMLINING OF SELECTED FUNCTIONS TO BETTER COMPETE IN CURRENT SLUGGISH RETAIL ENVIRONMENT"

* FOR IMPACTED ASSOCIATES, HAS EXTENDED ASSISTANCE SUCH AS INCOME CONTINUATION, OUTPLACEMENT SUPPORT AND/OR OFFER OF OTHER POSITIONS WITHIN CO