Jan 27 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp :

* Effective Jan. 25, board adopted amendments to amended and restated by-laws, primarily to implement proxy access - SEC filing

* Amended by-laws to permit shareholder/group owning 3 pct or more of co's shares to nominate, include in Comcast's proxy materials director nominees Source text (bit.ly/2k18Woz) Further company coverage: