BRIEF-Buffett, Gates speak to students in New York

Jan 27 (Reuters) -

* Warren Buffett, asked about current U.S. political environment, says is confident that 'America will move ahead' -- Columbia University event

* Bill Gates, at same event, says premature to assess Trump administration budget priorities, but American innovation is 'strong,' largely bipartisan

* Buffett says current environment much easier than in decades past for bright people to obtain financing to fund innovative ideas

* Buffett says tough to get politicians to focus on country's long-term interests if in the short-term it could cost them reelection

* Buffett says U.S. was built through immigration and has been "blessed" by immigrants

* Gates says more government resources are needed for healthcare, citing needs to provide access to treatment and control costs

* Gates sees a lot of "unhappiness" in U.S. because of state of health care

* Buffett, asked if U.S. should focus on its own problems before those in other countries, says 'every life is of equal value'

* Buffett says people outside the country can be helped with fewer dollars than it would cost to address same issues at home

* Buffett says the influence of money in politics is "bad news" for the country