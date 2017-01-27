FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Buffett, Gates speak to students in New York
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 27, 2017 / 9:23 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Buffett, Gates speak to students in New York

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 27 (Reuters) -

* Warren Buffett, asked about current U.S. political environment, says is confident that 'America will move ahead' -- Columbia University event

* Bill Gates, at same event, says premature to assess Trump administration budget priorities, but American innovation is 'strong,' largely bipartisan

* Buffett says current environment much easier than in decades past for bright people to obtain financing to fund innovative ideas

* Buffett says tough to get politicians to focus on country's long-term interests if in the short-term it could cost them reelection

* Buffett says U.S. was built through immigration and has been "blessed" by immigrants

* Gates says more government resources are needed for healthcare, citing needs to provide access to treatment and control costs

* Gates sees a lot of "unhappiness" in U.S. because of state of health care

* Buffett, asked if U.S. should focus on its own problems before those in other countries, says 'every life is of equal value'

* Buffett says people outside the country can be helped with fewer dollars than it would cost to address same issues at home

* Buffett says the influence of money in politics is "bad news" for the country

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.