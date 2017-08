Jan 27 (Reuters) - Seacoast Banking Corporation Of Florida

* ON JANUARY 23, 2017, BOARD APPOINTED CHARLES M. SHAFFER TO SERVE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER - SEC FILING

* STEPHEN FOWLE,CURRENT CFO,IS LEAVING FOR PERSONAL REASONS,HAS AGREED TO CONTINUE IN ROLE UNTIL MID-MARCH 2017