Jan 27 (Reuters) - Catalyst Paper Corp :

* Catalyst Paper announces successful completion of recapitalization

* Catalyst Paper - maturity dates of existing co's revolving asset-based loan facility, existing term loan facility of company were extended until July 31, 2020

* Catalyst Paper Corp - completion of recapitalization reduces financing risk by extinguishing about us$125 million of principal amount of co's debt