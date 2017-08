Jan 27 (Reuters) - Gastar Exploration Inc :

* Gastar Exploration Inc - board of directors has adopted a net operating loss (NOL) shareholder rights agreement

* Further expects its cumulative net operating loss carryforwards to increase as of December 31, 2016

* Gastar Exploration Inc - as of December 31, 2015, Gastar had cumulative net operating loss carryforwards of approximately $512.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: