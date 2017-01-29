FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Lateral Corp updates on accounting treatment issue in financial statements for FY ending 31 March 2015
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
War in Afghanistan
Trump's tough talk on Pakistan could backfire
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#IT Services & Consulting
January 29, 2017 / 10:35 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Lateral Corp updates on accounting treatment issue in financial statements for FY ending 31 March 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Lateral Corporation Ltd

* Made aware of an accounting treatment issue in its financial statements for the year ending 31 march 2015

* "At this time LAT does not believe there will be any material change to previously reported financial results"

* "Considers this to be a technical accounting issue only and, critically, having no impact on trading results or cash position of LAT"

* Received advice that acquisition of Lateral Profiles Ltd should have been accounted for as a reverse acquisition with LPL as accounting acquirer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.