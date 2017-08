Jan 30 (Reuters) - Metall Zug AG :

* FY 2016 gross sales of slightly over 950 million Swiss francs ($952.38 million)(2015: 928 million Swiss francs)

* FY: Metall Zug group anticipates an increase in operating income (EBIT) year on year to more than 90 million Swiss francs (2015: 81 million Swiss francs) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9975 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)