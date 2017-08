Jan 30 (Reuters) - Accu Holding AG :

* Conclusion of a contract with a company controlled by Ivo Bezloja - Fibers Investment a.s.

* Purchase price for Nexis Fibers a.s. of 300,000 Swiss francs ($300,752)

* With the sale of the last shareholding, all the main operating assets of Accu Holding are sold Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9975 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)