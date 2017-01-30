FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Godrej Consumer Products Dec-qtr consol profit down about 4 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 30, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Godrej Consumer Products Dec-qtr consol profit down about 4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

* Dec-quarter consol net profit 3.52 billion rupees

* Dec-quarter consol total income from operations 24.86 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter consol net profit was 3.24 billion rupees

* Consol net profit in Dec quarter last year was 3.68 billion rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income from operations was 22.86 billion rupees

* Says declared interim dividend of 1 rupees per share Source text: bit.ly/2k7QWsz Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.