Jan 30 (Reuters) - Hgcapital Trust Plc :

* Has agreed sale of Zenith, largest independent vehicle leasing business in UK, to Bridgepoint in a transaction totalling 750 million stg

* Sale of zenith delivers a 2.9x investment multiple and a 46 pct gross irr over investment period.

* Trust will realise cash proceeds of approximately 59.0 million stg on completion of transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)