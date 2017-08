Jan 30 (Reuters) - Affecto Oyj :

* Has signed an agreement with Norwegian insurance company, Codan Forsikring Nuf, for implementation of an insurance core system

* Value of agreement is about 2.1 million euros ($2.25 million) Source text: bit.ly/2kictAL Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)