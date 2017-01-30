FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Avanti Communications says three new non-exec directors joined board
January 30, 2017 / 8:56 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Avanti Communications says three new non-exec directors joined board

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Avanti Communications Group Plc :

* Peter Reed, Craig Chobor and Michael Leitner have joined board of Avanti as non-executive directors with effect from Jan. 27, 2017

* Richard Vos, Michael Walker and Charmaine Eggberry have resigned as non-executive directors of company with immediate effect

* Nigel Fox has also stepped down from board with effect from Jan. 27, 2017 but will remain in his current role as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

