BRIEF-Avanti Communications says three new non-exec directors joined board

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Avanti Communications Group Plc :

* Peter Reed, Craig Chobor and Michael Leitner have joined board of Avanti as non-executive directors with effect from Jan. 27, 2017

* Richard Vos, Michael Walker and Charmaine Eggberry have resigned as non-executive directors of company with immediate effect

* Nigel Fox has also stepped down from board with effect from Jan. 27, 2017 but will remain in his current role as CFO