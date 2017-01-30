FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-360 Capital Group expects operating profit for HY ending Dec 31 2016 to be about $9.7 mln
January 30, 2017 / 3:32 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-360 Capital Group expects operating profit for HY ending Dec 31 2016 to be about $9.7 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - 360 Capital Group Ltd

* Expects operating profit for half year ending 31 december 2016 to be approximately $9.7 million

* Expects operating earnings per security (eps) of approximately 4.1 cents for half year to 31 december 2016

* NTA includes impact of group's sale of majority of its funds management platform and co-investments to centuria capital group

* FY17 operating EPS guidance is 5.4 cents per security (cps) and previous distribution/dividend guidance is maintained for FY17 of 6.50 cps Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

