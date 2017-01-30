FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-TLG Immobilien: restructuring of the company's energy procurement
January 30, 2017 / 6:17 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-TLG Immobilien: restructuring of the company's energy procurement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - TLG Immobilien AG :

* Plans to gradually replace all regional and administratively burdensome supply contracts with a general agreement with public utility company MüllheimStaufen GmbH

* These measures include transitioning of its energy supply to electricity from renewable energy sources and carbon-neutral natural gas produced using environmentally-friendly production methods

* New contract has a term of 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

