BRIEF-TLG Immobilien: restructuring of the company's energy procurement

Jan 30 (Reuters) - TLG Immobilien AG :

* Plans to gradually replace all regional and administratively burdensome supply contracts with a general agreement with public utility company MüllheimStaufen GmbH

* These measures include transitioning of its energy supply to electricity from renewable energy sources and carbon-neutral natural gas produced using environmentally-friendly production methods

* New contract has a term of 5 years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)