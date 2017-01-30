BRIEF-Diaxonhit to raise 8.9 mln euros for Eurobio acquisition

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Diaxonhit SA :

* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio

* Offer period from Jan 30 to Feb 3, 2017 included

* Subscription price of 0.22 euros per share

* Underwriting commitments of several investors to the extent of approximately 85.9% of the capital increase

* The offering of the offered shares is part of a financing of approximately 15 million euros for the most part directly related to the acquisition of Capforce Plus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)