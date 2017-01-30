FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Diaxonhit to raise 8.9 mln euros for Eurobio acquisition
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#First Republic News
January 30, 2017 / 7:06 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Diaxonhit to raise 8.9 mln euros for Eurobio acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Diaxonhit SA :

* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio

* Offer period from Jan 30 to Feb 3, 2017 included

* Subscription price of 0.22 euros per share

* Underwriting commitments of several investors to the extent of approximately 85.9% of the capital increase

* The offering of the offered shares is part of a financing of approximately 15 million euros for the most part directly related to the acquisition of Capforce Plus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9328 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.