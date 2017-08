Jan 30 (Reuters) - Filtronic Plc :

* Half-Year report

* H1 revenue of £21.6m (h1 2016: £4.5 m)

* Filtronic wireless sales of £18.7m (h1 2016: £1.9m)

* H1 operating profit of £1.8m (h1 2016: £4.3m loss)

* H1 adjusted operating profit* of £1.8m (h1 2016: £4.1m loss)