BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp Dec-qtr profit up about 12 pct

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd

* Dec-quarter net profit after tax 17.01 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income 81.38 billion rupees

* Net profit after tax in Dec quarter last year was 15.21 billion rupees; total income was 72.68 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 16.71 billion rupees

* Says board approved issue of NCDs worth 350 billion rupees

* Says board approved increase in authorsied earnings per share capital to 3.50 billion rupees