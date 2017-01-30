FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp Dec-qtr profit up about 12 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 30, 2017 / 7:08 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Housing Development Finance Corp Dec-qtr profit up about 12 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd

* Dec-quarter net profit after tax 17.01 billion rupees

* Dec quarter total income 81.38 billion rupees

* Net profit after tax in Dec quarter last year was 15.21 billion rupees; total income was 72.68 billion rupees

* Consensus forecast for Dec quarter profit was 16.71 billion rupees

* Says board approved issue of NCDs worth 350 billion rupees

* Says board approved increase in authorsied earnings per share capital to 3.50 billion rupees Source text: bit.ly/2k7LlCL Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.