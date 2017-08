Jan 30 (Reuters) - Corestate Capital Holding SA :

* Corestate invests 125 million euros ($133.91 million)in retail properties in Germany

* Acquisition of 18 single and well located retail properties in prime locations in pedestrian zones of german mid-sized cities such as Göttingen, Kaiserslautern, Lörrach or Lüneburg