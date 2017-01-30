FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Frontline bids for DHT, aims to make largest listed tanker firm
January 30, 2017 / 8:06 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Frontline bids for DHT, aims to make largest listed tanker firm

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Frontline Ltd

* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share

* A combination of frontline and dht is expected to create largest public tanker company by fleet size, market cap, and trading liquidity

* However, no specific arrangement has been reached, and there can be no assurance as to certainty or timing of any potential business combination.

* Frontline, together with its affiliates, has also acquired 15,356,009 Shares of DHT, representing approximately 16.4% of DHT's outstanding common stock based upon 93,366,062 common stock outstanding

* Any transaction would among other things be subject to satisfactory due diligence review and negotiation and execution of mutually satisfactory definitive transaction documentation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)

