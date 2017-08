BRIEF-CRCAM Normandie Seine FY net banking income down at EUR 370.2 mln

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Caisse Regionale de Credit Agricole Mutuel de Normandie Seine SC :

* FY consolidated net banking income 370.2 million euros ($396.1 million) versus 401.2 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated gross operating profit 157.0 million euros versus 193.9 million euros year ago

* FY consolidated net income group share 95.3 million euros versus 120.0 million euros year ago

* Basel 3 solvency ratio (fully composed of Core Tier One) at 18.3 percent