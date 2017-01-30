FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
January 30, 2017 / 9:16 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Idea Cellular says co has been in preliminary discussions with Vodafone

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Idea Cellular Ltd

* Idea Cellular Ltd clarifies on news item "merger may be the best idea for Vodafone, sir ji!",

* Idea Cellular Ltd - has been in preliminary discussions with vodafone

* Idea Cellular Ltd says there is no certainty that discussion will result in any agreement

* Idea Cellular Ltd - fundamental premise of preliminary talks is based on equal rights between Aditya Birla group and vodafone in combined entity

* Idea Cellular Ltd says as discussion is at prelimiary stage, co not in a position to share further details Source text - (bit.ly/2kihdqd) Further company coverage:

