BRIEF-Epiris sells insurance service provider Davies Group for 90 mln stg
January 30, 2017 / 10:13 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Epiris sells insurance service provider Davies Group for 90 mln stg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc :

* Epiris sells Davies Group for 90 million stg

* Sale of leading insurance claims service provider Davies Group to HGGC, U.S. based private equity firm, for 90 million stg

* Has received proceeds of 45 million stg from sale, an uplift of 2 million stg or 4 pct on valuation of its investment in Davies at Sept. 30, 2016

* Alex Fortescue and Nicola Gray are responsible for investment and exit of Davies Group Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

