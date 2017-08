Jan 30 (Reuters) - Pfizer Ltd :

* Dec quarter net profit 623.7 million rupees

* Dec quarter total income from operations 5.10 billion rupees

* net profit in Dec quarter last year was 597.6 million rupees as per ind-as; total income from operations was 5.26 billion rupees Source text:(bit.ly/2kJJbMz) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru newsroom)