7 months ago
BRIEF-Enterprise to build isobutane dehydrogenation unit
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 11:42 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Enterprise to build isobutane dehydrogenation unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Enterprise Products Partners Lp

* Enterprise to build isobutane dehydrogenation unit

* Enterprise products - plans to construct new isobutane dehydrogenation unit in texas with capability to produce 425,000 tons/year of isobutylene

* Isobutane dehydrogenation project is expected to be completed in q4 of 2019

* Enterprise products partners lp - new ibdh plant will increase production of both high purity, low purity isobutylene to be used primarily as feedstock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

