7 months ago
BRIEF-India cenbank removes cash withdrawal limits for ATMs from Feb. 1
January 30, 2017 / 11:43 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-India cenbank removes cash withdrawal limits for ATMs from Feb. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Reserve Bank of India:

* RBI - limits on cash withdrawals from bank accounts and ATMs - restoration of status quo ante

* RBI - limits on savings bank accounts will continue for the present and are under consideration for withdrawal in the near future.

* RBI - limits placed vide circulars on cash withdrawals from current accounts/ cash credit accounts/ overdraft accounts stand withdrawn with immediate effect

* RBI - limits placed on cash withdrawals from ATMs stand withdrawn from february 01, 2017

* RBI - banks may, at their discretion, have their own operating limits as was the case before November 8, 2016 Source text - (bit.ly/2kiRhej)

