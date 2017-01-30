FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
BRIEF-Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Ocera Therapeutics Inc

* Ocera announces top-line results for phase 2b study in hepatic encephalopathy

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc says primary and secondary endpoints showed trend and dose-related clinical benefit although not statistically significant

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc says ammonia scavenger OCR-002 demonstrated statistically significant reduction in ammonia levels

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc says OCR-002 was safe and well-tolerated

* Ocera Therapeutics Inc says for clinical response at 3 hours post end-of-infusion, fewer deaths occurred in OCR-002 arm versus placebo

* Ocera says at highest drug doses, there were favorable differences versus placebo in frequency of deaths, serious life threatening safety events for OCR-002 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

