Jan 30 (Reuters) - B3it Management AB :

* B3IT acquires consulting firm Init

* Purchase price amounts to 31.8 million Swedish crowns ($3.6 million) for the company with a net cash of about 8 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/2kj5eZN

Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.8587 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)