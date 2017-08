Jan 30 (Reuters) - Shriram City Union Finance Ltd

* Dec quarter net profit 1.58 billion rupees versus profit 1.74 billion rupees year ago

* Dec quarter total income from operations 11.56 billion rupees versus 10.01 billion rupees year ago

* Says accepted resignation of Subhasri Sriram as CFO

* Accepted appointment of Ramasubramaniam Chandrasekar as cfo

* Appointment of Rama Subramanian Chandrasekar as cfo Source text: (bit.ly/2kFsP4m) Further company coverage: