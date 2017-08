Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fynske Bank A/S :

* Raises its expectations for 2016 core earnings to the level of 75 million Danish crowns-80 million Danish crowns ($10.7 million-$11.5 million) from about 70 million-75 million crowns Source text for Eikon:

