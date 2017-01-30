BRIEF-Mercer International estimates Q4 total revenues declined to about $221.7 mln

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mercer International Inc :

* Mercer International Inc sees for year ended December 31, 2016, total revenues declined to approximately $931.6 million from $1,033.2 million in 2015

* Mercer International Inc sees 2017 capital expenditures between approximately $45 to $50 million

* Sees FY net income in range of $33.0 million to $35.0 million, compared to $75.5 million in 2015

* Estimated total revenues for year ended Dec. 31, 2016 declined primarily as a result of lower pulp sales realizations

* FY2016 revenue view $952.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Estimates Q4 total revenues declined to about $221.7 million from $237.8 million in same quarter of 2015

* Q4 revenue view $242.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S