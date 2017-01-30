FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
War in Afghanistan
Trump commits to open-ended Afghan war
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
North Korea
North Korea shipments to Syria chemical arms agency halted
Tracking food by blockchain
Future of Money
Tracking food by blockchain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2017 / 1:58 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust :

* Pure Industrial Real Estate trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - $52.5 million acquisition of a core asset in atlanta, georgia

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - $56.7 million disposition of a partial interest in six assets into a joint venture in Alberta And Ontario

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - Atlanta acquisition will be financed with existing cash and trust's operating line

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - strategic initiatives such as $17.3 million disposition of non-core assets in ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.