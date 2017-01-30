BRIEF-Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust :

* Pure Industrial Real Estate trust announces core acquisitions and accretive dispositions

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - $52.5 million acquisition of a core asset in atlanta, georgia

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - $56.7 million disposition of a partial interest in six assets into a joint venture in Alberta And Ontario

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - Atlanta acquisition will be financed with existing cash and trust's operating line

* Pure Industrial Real Estate Trust - strategic initiatives such as $17.3 million disposition of non-core assets in ontario