7 months ago
BRIEF-Tempur Sealy announces termination of Mattress Firm contracts
January 30, 2017 / 11:39 AM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Tempur Sealy announces termination of Mattress Firm contracts

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Tempur Sealy International Inc

* Tempur Sealy announces termination of Mattress Firm contracts

* Company engaged in discussions to facilitate a mutually agreeable supply arrangement with Mattress Firm.

* company anticipates it will cease doing business with Mattress Firm during Q1 of 2017.

* However, parties were unable to reach an agreement, and company issued formal termination notices for all of company's brands to Mattress Firm as of January 27, 2017

* For full year 2016, company expects to report total net sales of approximately $3,127 million

* For full year 2016, company expects adjusted EBITDA of $519 to $522 million

* For Q4 2016, company expects to report total net sales of approximately $770 million

* Fy2016 revenue view $3.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 revenue view $741.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q4 GAAP net income of $61 to $63 million, and adjusted ebitda of $135 to $138 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $741.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.93, revenue view $3.10 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Excluding sales to mattress firm and sleepy's, expects that net sales rose by about 4 pct and 2 pct in Q4 and full year 2016, respectively Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

