BRIEF-Clover to sell low margin business to DFSA
January 30, 2017 / 11:12 AM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Clover to sell low margin business to DFSA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Clover Industries Ltd :

* Proposed restructure: further cautionary announcement

* Restructure will result in raw milk price being determined by a party other than clover

* Raw milk price will be determined by Dairy Farmers South Africa proprietary limited (“DFSA”)

* Clover will purchase milk from DFSA at average national milk price at which DFSA purchases raw milk from producers.

* Clover’s turnover will be reduced by about 1.75 bln rand per annum, but impact on operating income/profitability should be neutral given fees payable by DFSA to Clover

* Clover has been approached by various parties with whom partnerships or alliances may be possible to benefit of shareholders

* Restructure will comprise transfer of low margin business to DFSA for a nominal amount Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)

