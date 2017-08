Jan 30 (Reuters) - Overstock.com Inc

* Says on Jan 27, entered into oral deal to buy 604,229 shares from one or more units of Fairfax Financial Holdings at $16.55/share

* After sale Fairfax was beneficial owner of approximately 10.4% of company's common stock Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2jJzI6o) Further company coverage: