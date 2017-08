Jan 30 (Reuters) - Peabody Energy Corp

* Peabody Energy Corp sees 2016 total revenue $4.71 billion to $4.72 billion

* Peabody Energy says on January 27, 2017, bankruptcy court issued an order approving exit facility commitment letter, dated as of January 11, 2017

* Peabody Energy Corp sees 187 million tons sold in 2016

* Peabody Energy Corp sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA $482 million - $502 million