BRIEF-Renesola announces ADS ratio change
January 30, 2017 / 11:42 AM / in 8 months

BRIEF-Renesola announces ADS ratio change

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Renesola Ltd

* Renesola announces ADS ratio change

* Renesola Ltd - Number of company’s shares represented by each American Depositary share will be changed from two shares to ten shares

* Renesola Ltd- ADR effective date of ratio change is expected to be February 10, 2017

* Renesola -Bank of New York Mellon will aggregate fractional ADSS and attempt to sell such adss in order to distribute any cash-in-lieu proceeds to ADS holders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

