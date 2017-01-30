BRIEF-Total Access Communication says FY16 total revenues 82.48 bln baht

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Total Access Communication Pcl

* fy16 total revenues amounted to 82.478 billion baht, decreasing 6%yoy

* fy net profit amounted to 2.086 billion baht, decreasing 65%yoy

* at the end of fy16, total subscriber base was 24.5 million, decreasing from 25.3 million last year

* sees 2017 service revenues excluding ic at same level as the previous year

* sees 2017 capex 17-20 billion baht

* sees 2017 ebitda at least same level as the previous year