January 30, 2017 / 12:42 PM / 7 months ago

BRIEF-Rigel Pharmaceuticals announces updates from clinical program of Fostamatinib in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals announces updates from clinical program of Fostamatinib in patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenic purpura

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals says data continue to support co's plan to submit new drug application to U.S. FDA for Fostamatinib in chronic ITP in Q1 this year

* Rigel Pharmaceuticals says chronic ITP patients who respond to Fostamatinib are able to maintain a median platelet count of over 100,000 platelets/ul

* Says it now has over 16 months of fit phase 3 data to analyze

* Says Fostamatinib study results continue to trend positive Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

