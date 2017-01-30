FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Triboo signs agreement with Shiny to set up unit Triboo Data Analytics
January 30, 2017 / 12:57 PM / 8 months ago

BRIEF-Triboo signs agreement with Shiny to set up unit Triboo Data Analytics

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Triboo SpA :

* Signs an agreement with Shiny and its unit MediaStoke for the acquisition of the business units related to data, location based advertising and video advertising

* Sets up Triboo Data Analytics, 51 pct owned by Triboo and 49 pct by Shiny

* Consideration for the acquisition of the business units is composed of a fixed part, equal to 1.5 million euros ($1.60 million), and a variable part based on future results

* The agreement with Shiny and Mediastoke led to the acquisition of the two business units via the newly formed Triboo Data Analytics Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9397 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

