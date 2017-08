Jan 30 (Reuters) - Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc

* Jcp announces dissident slate for election at fiesta restaurant group's upcoming annual meeting

* Jcp investment management says it has formally nominated john morlock, james pappas and joshua schechter, for election to fiesta restaurant's board

* Jcp investment management says it owns about 7.1% of fiesta restaurant group's outstanding shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: